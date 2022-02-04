Drew Timme named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award top 10

Drew Timme was named to the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award top 10 list. The award goes out annually to the top center in college sports.

Timme joins Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard as top 10 watch listers for the power forward and point guard awards, respectively.

In his junior year for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Timme is averaging 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists off of 60.4 percent shooting from the floor. He is currently ranked No. 4 in KenPom’s player of the year standings, behind Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), EJ Liddel (Ohio State), and Orlando Robinson (Fresno State).

Remarkably, Robinson did not make the top 10 cut, although players can play their way on and off the list at any point throughout the season.

If he wins, Timme would be the second Zag to take home the award, following Przemek Karnowski in 2017.

Here is the full top 10 list: