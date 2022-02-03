Gonzaga obliterates Pacific, 79-38

It was death by a thousand cuts for the Pacific Tigers as the Gonzaga Bulldogs surgically dismantled them in a win, 79-38, on Thursday evening.

Ten different Gonzaga players scored, led by Kayleigh Truong’s 12 points and followed by Kaylynne Truong, Abby O’Connor, and Eliza Hollingsworth with 10 each.

Kayleigh Truong’s hot hand helped get the Zags off to a quick start. Truong scored six points in the first 10 minutes as Gonzaga shot 7-of-11 from the floor to take a 24-13 lead.

Things got even worse for the Tigers in the second quarter. Gonzaga continued its wrong, this time powered by O’Connor flexing her outside shot, hitting a couple of threes and chipping in eight points in the quarter. Gonzaga’s field goal percentage in the half started to creep back down, but the defense made life absolutely hell for Pacific.

Pacific managed just seven points in the second quarter. Their line for the second 10 minutes of play: 3-of-11 from the field, nine turnovers. Gonzaga took a 23 point lead into halftime.

Somehow, things did not get better for Pacific in the third quarter. In these 10 minutes, the Tigers managed another nine turnovers, but only hit two field goals, totaling just five points in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Zags just spread the wealth around, adding another 18 points to take a 67-21 lead.

The Zags held Pacific to just 25 percent shooting from the floor and forced 24 turnovers. Pacific went 0-for-18 from long range and left seven points at the free throw line. In terms of offense, they had absolutely no chance to win this game.

Especially, when one factors in Gonzaga hitting 10 threes and going 21-for-29 from the free throw line. The only real knock against Gonzaga was the turnover issue, nothing new for this team. The Zags finished with 21 turnovers in the game.

Gonzaga now has a big Saturday game against No. 16 BYU Cougars, who just dropped their game to the Portland Pilots tonight. For Gonzaga to make its case for a potential NCAA at-large bid, winning on Saturday is a necessity.