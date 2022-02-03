Chet Holmgren named to Karl Malone Award Top 10

Gonzaga Bulldogs “power forward” Chet Holmgren has been named to the Karl Malone Award Top 10. The award goes out annually to the best power forward in college basketball.

Holmgren has been absolutely rolling recently. He is averaging 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game this season. His eFG% of 72.0 ranks No. 3 in the country. His 74.2% from two-point ranks No. 7 in the country, and his block percentage of 12.1 ranks No. 16 in the country.

In all, he is one of the most versatile players on Gonzaga’s No. 2 ranked offense, and by far their most dangerous defensive presence.

Holmgren joins Andrew Nembhard on the midseason list. Nembhard was recently named a Bob Cousy Point Guard Award top 10.

Here is the full list of 10 candidates: