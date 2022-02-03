The Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the San Diego Toreros tonight, just the second true road game for the Zags this season.

This will be the 100th time the two teams have meet. Gonzaga owns the all-time record, 77-22, and have defeated the Toreros 14-straight times. The last time San Diego won was back in 2014, when Johnny Dee and Duda Sanadze squeaked out a win, 69-66.

San Diego was picked to finish 9th in the WCC preseason poll, and is currently sitting a bit pretty at 6-3 during conference play. After Gonzaga tonight, San Diego will play four of its final six opponents at home, a chance to make a decent showing this season. (Although due to the imbalanced WCC schedule, San Diego will play Gonzaga and BYU just once this season.)

Game information

Time: 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Radio Link

Online Stream

Live Stats

Line: Gonzaga -22

