Andrew Nembhard named Bob Cousy Point Guard Award Finalist

Gonzaga Bulldogs senior point guard Andrew Nembhard has been named a Bob Cousy Point Guard Award Finalist. He is one of five players recognized with the honor, which ultimately will go to the top point guard in college hoops this season.

Nembhard is the driving force for one of the nation’s top offenses. He is averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game, shooting 35 percent from three-point, 87 percent from the charity stripe, and averaging 5.5 while only turning the ball over 1.8 times per game.

He has been absolutely stellar during conference play. His 29.5% assist rate ranks second in the conference and his 11.9 turnover percentage is ninth. He is shooting 94.1 percent from free throw during WCC games (32-of-34), 52.9 percent from two (22nd best), and 38.3 percent from three (18th best).

Nembhard will have stiff competition, as expected, for the award. The other four finalists are James Akinjo (Baylor), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Tyger Campbell (UCLA), and Colin Gillsepie (Villanova).

The award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the selection committee. Fan voting will go live on Friday, March 4, at hoophallawards.com.