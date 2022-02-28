Gonzaga still the No. 1 team in the nation in latest AP Poll

As the dust settles on what might be one of the wildest days/evenings of college basketball, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are still the nation’s No. 1 team according to AP voters, although they lost some first-place votes in the process.

On Saturday, the top six teams in the AP Poll all lost, which provided plenty of potential for movement. Arizona lost to Colorado, Auburn to Tennessee, Purdue to Michigan State, Kansas to Baylor, and Kentucky to Arkansas.

The voters did not punish the Arizona Wildcats, leaving them at No. 2. Baylor, who also defeated Oklahoma State in overtime earlier in the week, leapt from No. 10 to No. 3. The Duke Blue Devils, who are suffering the consequences of a mediocre ACC, only moved from No. 7 to No. 4, although they received 11 first-place votes, seven more than Baylor. And Auburn rounded up the top five, falling two spots from No. 3.

Meanwhile, the Saint Mary’s Gaels, who handily defeated Gonzaga on Saturday at home, rose four spots from No. 23 to No. 19. March is here y’all.