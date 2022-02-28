 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga still the No. 1 team in the nation in latest AP Poll

That is what happens when the top six teams all lose on the same day.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at St. Mary’s Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

As the dust settles on what might be one of the wildest days/evenings of college basketball, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are still the nation’s No. 1 team according to AP voters, although they lost some first-place votes in the process.

On Saturday, the top six teams in the AP Poll all lost, which provided plenty of potential for movement. Arizona lost to Colorado, Auburn to Tennessee, Purdue to Michigan State, Kansas to Baylor, and Kentucky to Arkansas.

The voters did not punish the Arizona Wildcats, leaving them at No. 2. Baylor, who also defeated Oklahoma State in overtime earlier in the week, leapt from No. 10 to No. 3. The Duke Blue Devils, who are suffering the consequences of a mediocre ACC, only moved from No. 7 to No. 4, although they received 11 first-place votes, seven more than Baylor. And Auburn rounded up the top five, falling two spots from No. 3.

Meanwhile, the Saint Mary’s Gaels, who handily defeated Gonzaga on Saturday at home, rose four spots from No. 23 to No. 19. March is here y’all.

AP Poll - Week 17

rank team points previous
1 Gonzaga (46) 1,504 1
2 Arizona 1,360 2
3 Baylor (4) 1,342 10
4 Duke (11) 1,306 7
5 Auburn 1,268 3
6 Kansas 1,224 5
7 Kentucky 1,215 6
8 Purdue 1,129 4
9 Providence 1,021 9
10 Wisconsin 865 13
11 Villanova 861 8
12 Texas Tech 850 9
13 Tennessee 770 17
14 Arkansas 759 18
14 Houston 759 14
16 USC 557 16
17 UCLA 498 12
18 Connecticut 480 21
19 Saint Mary's 449 23
20 Illinois 383 15
21 Texas 364 21
22 Murray State 333 19
23 Ohio State 191 22
24 Iowa 99 25
25 Alabama 90 24
Others receiving votes: Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

