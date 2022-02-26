 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The last game of the regular season.

By Peter Woodburn
Saint Mary’s v Gonzaga Photo by Robert Johnson/Getty Images

Honestly, as it should probably always be every year, the Gonzaga Bulldogs close out the regular season with a game against their conference rivals in the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Zags are guaranteed WCC regular season champs, and the Gaels are essentially guaranteed for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. For the Zags, a win means conquering the WCC undefeated for the second-consecutive year.

For the Gaels, a win over the top-ranked Gonzaga would most definitely be a feather in the cap and move them up the seed line. It would also end the season on a solid note on Senior Night.

Will that happen though? The Zags are coming off a hard-fought and solid win over the San Francisco Dons on Thursday and the Zags have won five-straight games in Moraga. Never say never though, weirder things have happened, like Gonzaga’s offense in the last time Saint Mary’s won.

Game information

