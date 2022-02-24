Gonzaga easily pushes past Pepperdine

Gonzaga had zero issues dispatching the Pepperdine Waves in a solid offensive and defensive display, 85-41.

The Zags got off to a hot start, led by Abby O’Connor, who hit two threes and scored eight points in the first quarter. Joined by Melody Kempton’s six points down low, the Zags outscored the Waves 23-6 in the first quarter.

Pepperdine tried to bring it a little bit closer in the second half, and was able to find a few more points, but the Zags still outscored the Waves 17-12 to take a 40-18 lead into halftime. The Zags shot 55 percent from the floor in the half and went 5-of-9 from long range. Perhaps the only downsides to the first half were giving up seven offensive rebounds to the Waves and a few missed free throws. Other than that, it was the game we have come to expect from the Zags.

Unfortunately, for Pepperdine, their struggling offense continued to struggle mightily. The Zags balanced attack was on display in the third quarter with seven different players scoring points and relentlessly attacking the paint. Pepperdine just didn’t have any answers for anything the Zags threw at them. Gonzaga took a 62-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kempton led the Zags with 15 points, followed by 12 from Maud Hujibens (who dropped eight in the fourth quarter). Eleven different Zags scored in the game and they finished shooting 10-for-20 from long range. Perhaps most impressively, the Zags only had seven turnovers. Granted, Pepperdine is not very good, but that is still a solid number for a team that has often struggled with turnovers throughout the season.

Overall, a solid win by the Zags, who will close out the regular season with Senior Night at home against Loyola Marymount on Saturday, at 2:00 pm PT.