The Gonzaga Bulldogs embark upon the final week of the regular season with arguably two of the tougher games on the docket, at San Francisco and at Saint Mary’s.

Although Gonzaga hasn’t lost at San Francisco for nearly a decade, War Memorial Gymnasium causes some heartache for those who remember the troubles the Zags used to have on the hilltop.

San Francisco hung tough with the Zags earlier in the season, but unfortunately basketball games are longer than 15 minutes. The Zags defeated the Dons by 16 points, a sizable chunk by any stretch but also one of the closer WCC contests by score.

With a legitimately good Dons team looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998, this will be as hostile of an arena as Gonzaga has faced this season. Perhaps only trumped by Saturday’s game against Saint Mary’s.

In short, this week should be buckets of fun.

Game information