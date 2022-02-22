Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (2/22)

With the All Star Game and festivities this weekend, it was a rather short display of highlights for the Zags as many of them enjoyed their time off, and a few (Kelly Olynyk, Jalen Suggs, and Killian Tillie) stopped by Spokane for the game.

Joel Ayayi had a very quiet night against the Greensboro Swarm in a 106-85 win. Ayayi led the team with 35 minutes, dishing out six assists, gathering two steals, and grabbing seven rebounds. He only finish with three points, attempting just three three-pointers in the game.

Brandon Clarke had himself a nice week with Memphis. In a win over the Pelicans, he added 18 points off 8-of-9 shooting and eight rebounds. He, and the rest of the Grizzlies, followed that up with a bit of a dud, losing to Portland the following night. In that game, Clarke posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, but needed 14 field goal attempts.

It was a quiet evening for Zach Collins in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Collins played just 16 minutes and missed both of his shots. The big man did grab six rebounds and block a shot, however. After having missed all season, this was just the fifth game for Collins, who is still working himself back into the grind of the NBA games.

Geno Crandall scored 15 points in a win over the Sheffield Sharks. He hit all of his free throws and doled out four assists as well. He didn’t travel with the team on the 20th due to his partner’s pregnancy.

Without Mo Walker due to hand injury & Geno Crandall did not travel due to his partners pregnancy.

Rui Hachimura didn’t play on Feb. 16, but he came back nicely the following evening in the Wizards win over Brooklyn. Hachimura scored 20 points off the bench, leading all Wizards in scoring for the game.

Jeremy Jones had a couple of good games for Nagoya this past week. The former Zag scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in two outings, a win and a loss. On the season, he is averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Jessie Loera did not play as her team takes a break until the beginning of March.

Corey Kispert had a nice outing in a win over the Brooklyn Nets, hitting four threes and scoring 16 points. He added one assist to the mix, but it is worth posting because this is how the NBA becomes fun: Zag to Zag highlights.

Silas Melson dropped 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a win for Kalev/Cramo out of the PAF Latvian Estonian Basketball League. Melson is having a pretty good year, averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 25 minutes played.

Kelly Olynyk has taken a bit of time to get back into the groove this season following missing a few games at the end of January. He started to look more like himself in a win over the Boston Celtics, scoring 15 points in 17 minutes, draining a few threes and corralling a few rebounds.

Kevin Pangos short time in the NBA has come to an end. He was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers and immediately made the transition to CSKA Moscow. Pangos has not appeared for his new team yet.

Josh Perkins did not play this week as Petkim Spor is off until the beginning of March.

Domantas Sabonis had a near triple-double in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, posting 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

David Stockton will be representing Team USA in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

USA Basketball announces the U.S. men’s World Cup qualifying team, headlined by Joe Johnson:



Jordan Bell, Tarik Black, Brian Bowen II, Langston Galloway, Jared Harper, Johnson, Juwan Morgan, Matt Ryan, David Stockton, Rayjon Tucker, Paul Watson and Justin Wright-Foreman.

Laura Stockton scored seven points and dished out eight assists as Estepona defeated Plasencia, 85-79 over the weekend.

Jalen Suggs had himself a time at the Rising Stars Challenge. He scored 16 points for Team Worthy, although a missed free throw allowed Team Isaiah to come away with the win. As is the All Star Game, there were plenty of opportunities for highlights.

JALEN SUGGS OFF THE BOARD TO COLE ANTHONY



(via @NBA)

Killian Tillie didn’t see the court this past week, but he was in town for the game.

Asked Killian Tillie about what it felt like to be back in The Kennel after achieving his NBA dream, especially since he had a lot of twists and turns to get there:



"It feels pretty good. A lot of people, I guess, didn't believe in it. At some point, I didn't believe in it too." pic.twitter.com/p4TA4QLjjK — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) February 20, 2022

Johnathan Williams III scored five points and grabbed 11 boards in a 78-73 loss to Brescia in the Italian Cup quarterfinals. That will be it (in Serie A play) for Trento this season, and they will return to action with the EuroCup in the beginning of March.

Kyle Wiltjer scored eight points in a win and nine points in a loss for Lenovo Tenerife this past week. A somewhat pedestrian outcome for the big man, Wiltjer demonstrated he still has that beauty of a shot from long range.