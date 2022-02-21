 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga is unanimous No. 1 in latest AP Poll

Tommy Lloyd and Arizona come in at No. 2.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the unanimous No. 1 team in basketball according to the latest AP Poll.

With the Auburn Tigers losing to the Florida Gators on Saturday, the only other team generating first-place votes last week fell from No. 2 to No. 3. In the Tigers place, the Tommy Lloyd-led Arizona Wildcats rose to No. 2, putting a rather nice looking Gonzaga influence at the top of the polls.

Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee sent the Wildcats down to No. 6, and in their place, Purdue and Kansas rose up to numbers 4 and 5, respectively, to found out the top five.

Elsewhere, the Zags’ win over Texas Tech is the gift that keeps on giving (not that the Zags need it for seeding this much). The Red Raiders rose up to No. 9. The Saint Mary’s Gaels re-entered the top 25, landing at No. 23 following wins over San Francisco and BYU last week. The Gaels will close out the regular season at home against the Zags.

Here is the full poll for Week 16:

AP Poll - Week 16

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Gonzaga (61) 1,525 1
2 Arizona 1,461 3
3 Auburn 1,313 2
4 Purdue 1,299 5
5 Kansas 1,297 6
6 Kentucky 1,248 4
7 Duke 1,146 9
8 Villanova 1,071 10
9 Texas Tech 1,066 9
10 Baylor 984 7
11 Providence 910 8
12 UCLA 802 13
13 Wisconsin 735 15
14 Houston 734 14
15 Illinois 666 12
16 USC 586 17
17 Tennessee 580 16
18 Arkansas 502 23
19 Murray State 371 21
20 Texas 349 20
21 Connecticut 340 24
22 Ohio State 320 18
23 Saint Mary's 148 NR
24 Alabama 63 25
25 Iowa 59 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1

