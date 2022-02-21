Gonzaga is unanimous No. 1 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the unanimous No. 1 team in basketball according to the latest AP Poll.

With the Auburn Tigers losing to the Florida Gators on Saturday, the only other team generating first-place votes last week fell from No. 2 to No. 3. In the Tigers place, the Tommy Lloyd-led Arizona Wildcats rose to No. 2, putting a rather nice looking Gonzaga influence at the top of the polls.

Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee sent the Wildcats down to No. 6, and in their place, Purdue and Kansas rose up to numbers 4 and 5, respectively, to found out the top five.

Elsewhere, the Zags’ win over Texas Tech is the gift that keeps on giving (not that the Zags need it for seeding this much). The Red Raiders rose up to No. 9. The Saint Mary’s Gaels re-entered the top 25, landing at No. 23 following wins over San Francisco and BYU last week. The Gaels will close out the regular season at home against the Zags.

Here is the full poll for Week 16: