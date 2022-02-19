Gonzaga the top overall seed in NCAA Tournament Early Bracket Reveal

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament according to the early bracket reveal this morning.

The top 16 seeds - in bracket form! #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/BLfK2pxRGO — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 19, 2022

The Zags currently are ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, No. 1 in KenPom, and No. 1 in the NET rankings. The Zags are 5-2 in Quad 1 games and 3-0 in Quad 2 games.

Their hold over the No. 2 overall seed, the Auburn Tigers, is shaky, at best. Same with the Auburn Tigers over the Arizona Wildcats.

“Gonzaga and Auburn, in the committee room, are very close, razor thin” selection committee chair Tom Burnett said on CBS. “I would even offer an extended discussion between these two teams. They had different opportunities, but very close in the room. Likewise, I would tell you that between Auburn and Arizona, that’s also razor thin. A lot of discussion between those two teams for the No. 2 overall seed.”

By virtue of their Power 5 conferences, both Auburn and Arizona could theoretically leap past the Zags for the No. 1 overall seed depending on how the rest of their seasons progress. Although Auburn does not rate as high on the metrics scale, there is no denying the prowess of the Tigers schedule. Auburn is 7-1 in Quad 1 games and 6-0 in Quad 2 games. Although the metrics are much more kind to Arizona, due to the Pac 12’s rankings this season, Arizona’s numbers much more resemble Gonzaga’s: 5-2 in Quad 1 games and 5-0 in Quad 2 games.

However, just by nature of their conferences, presuming both Auburn and/or Arizona win out the rest of the season, and their respective conference tournaments, there is a legitimate argument to push them past the Bulldogs.

As it stands, the Zags would be in a bracket alongside Duke (who they lost to) and Texas (who they defeated) as the top seed in the West.