It is hard to believe that we are nearing the end of the regular season, but time stops for no one. The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Santa Clara Broncos for the final home game of the season, and a chance to say good-bye to the seniors, as well as potentially a couple of other players.

Rumor on the social media streets is that a number of recent Zags will be in attendance, and it promises to be a raucous, if potentially lopsided affair.

Earlier in the season, the Zags went on the road and defeated Santa Clara 115-83. Timme scored 32 points in the contest and the Zags ran Santa Clara up and down off their court. Things might be a bit different around, but, it is also the final Zags home game. The Kennel will prove to be an unbelievably loud place (and if not then everyone in the building should be banned for life) as the Zags say farewell to (for certain) Rasir Bolton, Will Graves, Matthew Lang, Andrew Nembhard, (incredibly most likely) Chet Holmgren, and (quite possibly) Drew Timme.

(I keep forgetting about the extra year of eligibility, there is no insider knowledge that Nembhard/Bolton will depart the program after this year.)

Game information

Time: 6:00 pm PT

TV: KAYU/ ROOT Sports NW / NBC Sports Bay Area / AT&T Rocky Mountain / Bally Sports SoCal / Bally Sports San Diego

Radio Link

Online Stream (out of market)

Live Stats

Line: Not set yet but KenPom says -29.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.