Weekly Zag Briefing

Gonzaga is back at the top spot, and to commemorate it, I have to share the brilliant tweet below from our friend Darnay Tripp. Hopefully, most of you are familiar with the Brian McKnight song or else you’ll be very confused.

1, until a loss to Duke



2, then Bama handled you



3, you know it’s plain to see Auburn’s strength of victories



4, avoid steps one through three



5, Tigers lose in SEC



If ever I want trolls to have some fun, then I start back at 1 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) February 14, 2022