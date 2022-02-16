The Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the Pepperdine waves on the rarest of rare evenings for West Coast Conference basketball: Wednesday night!

Gonzaga has won 42-straight games against Pepperdine, with the Waves last win coming all the way back in 2002. Since then, it has been all Gonzaga, and that is even more true this season. The Zags have won 28-straight WCC games by double-digits, averaging a 25+ point scoring margin.

It is hard to believe that the basketball season (regular portion of it that is) is nearly coming to a close. The Zags finish with three of their four final games on the road. After tonight’s contest, the Zags will host Santa Clara for Senior Night before closing out against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

First things first, however. Beat the lowly Waves and/or send Malibu tumbling into the sea.

Game information