Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (2/15)

Domantas Sabonis suited up for his new team this week, taking the floor for the Kings in his first game since the trade. Overseas, Josh Perkins also made a switch to a new team (and country). Clarke, Kispert, Suggs, Wiltjer, and Jones also had big games during the last seven days.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in his first game for Sacramento, a win over the Timberwolves last Wednesday. He is averaging 15.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his first three games for the Kings.

Brandon Clarke: Clarke had 18 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and a season high four assists in the Grizzlies’ win over the Clippers last week. He added 16 points in his last game, giving him five straight double figure games, coinciding with Memphis’s five game winning streak.

Corey Kispert: Kispert tied his career high with 20 points against Domas and the Kings on Saturday, the third time he’s hit that mark this season. He added a career high six assists in the game as well, and is averaging 11.6 points in 23 minutes per game this month.

Rui Hachimura: Rui had 13 points and three steals against Sacramento, and added 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 5-8 shooting in a win over Brooklyn on Friday. He shot a combined 4-5 from three in those games, and is shooting 43% from beyond the arc this season.

Jalen Suggs: Suggs reached the 20 point plateau for the fourth time this season on Saturday. He finished the game with 20, six rebounds, and ten assists, good for his first career double-double. He is averaging 5.8 assists per game in eight January games.

Zach Collins: Collins is averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in four games, including nine points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block in the Spurs’ last game against the Bulls.

Kelly Olynyk: Olynyk had nine points and seven rebounds in a matchup with Clarke and the Grizzlies last Thursday. He’s averaging 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on the season.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos has not played in Cleveland’s last two games. There have been rumors of him returning to play in Europe, but nothing has materialized yet.

Killian Tillie: Tillie was assigned to the G-League this week after seeing his playing time dwindle for the Grizzlies. He had ten points on 5-9 shooting with three rebounds and two steals yesterday for the Memphis Hustle.

David Stockton: Stockton returned from injury last week, finishing with 12 points on 5-8 shooting in his first game back. He also notched six assists in yesterday’s game.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi had 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists and a steal in last Wednesday’s game for Capital City. He’s averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists this season.

Jeremy Jones: Jones notched a season high 28 points in a win on Saturday. He shot 10-18 from the field, including 6-9 from three, and grabbed ten rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. He also had 11 points and six rebounds on Sunday for Nagoya, who lead the Japanese B2 league with a 29-4 record.

Jeremy Jones with another monster double double in Japan! Former @ZagMBB @Jeremy_Jones2 scored 28 pts along with 10 reb while shooting 6-9 from 3FG!



The @FE_758 defeated Fukuoka 91-80 to move to 29-4 atop the B2 Japan standings. pic.twitter.com/yXSVfEXWtz — Potter Sports Group (@PotterSportsLLC) February 13, 2022

Kyle Wiltjer: Wiltjer dropped 25 points on 10-14 shooting in last Tuesday’s game for Tenerife. the second time this season he’s had at least 25 points in a game. He’s averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 assists on the season.

Geno Crandall: Crandall notched his second double-double of the season with a 10 point, 11 assist, six rebound, three steal performance in a win for Leicester last week. He also had 15, four rebounds, and six assists in his last game.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams also recorded a double-double last week, finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds (seven offensive) in Trento’s last game. It was the fifth double-double on the season for Williams, who leads his team and is top ten in Serie A with 7.1 rebounds per game.

Josh Perkins: Perkins recently made his debut for a new team after transferring to Turkish squad Petkim. He had 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his first game.

Jessie Loera: Loera was named Swiss Player of the Week after dropping 22 points with seven rebounds, 12 assists, and five steals in Nyon’s win this week. She’s third in the Swiss league with 19.4 points per game and leads the league in both assists and steals.

Shelby Cheslek: Cheslek recorded another double-double last week, finishing with 24 points and 16 rebounds on 9-12 shooting in a win for Fenerbahce. She’s averaging 11.7 points and 10.5 rebounds this season.

Laura Stockton: Stockton has had ten points and five assists in each of her last two games in Spain. She’s averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 assists for Estepona, who are 12-7 on the season.