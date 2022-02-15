PK85 Tournament brackets announced

The PK85 Tournament field, celebrating Phil Knight’s 85th birthday, was announced today, with the Zags highlighting the “legacy” bracket.

The 16-team field will be participating in two separate brackets: The Phil Knight Legacy Bracket and the Phil Knight Invitational Bracket. The tournaments will be held at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and the University of Portland, on Nov. 24-27, 2022.

On the Zags side, they will join Duke, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier. The other bracket will feature Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, Connecticut, and Villanova.

The Zags took part of the first Phil Knight Invitational back in 2017, also known as the PK80. That tournament pitted Gonzaga against Ohio State, Florida, and Texas, and resulted double-overtime loss to Florida, 111-105, a phenomenal game despite the score. Johnathan Williams had a monstrous game, scoring 39 points, but Gonzaga ultimately fell under a barrage of Florida threes from Jalen Hudson (who hit 8-of-12).

Like it was in 2017, the PK85 will be the multi-game tournament to end all multi-game tournaments next season, and provides a great opportunity to catch the Zags in the Pacific Northwest.