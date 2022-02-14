 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga returns to the top of the AP Poll

The Zags hit No. 1 for the third time this season.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: St. Mary’s at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the AP Poll for the third time this season after a loss by Auburn in overtime set up the Zags to move up.

Gonzaga opened the season ranked No. 1, but dropped down to No. 3 following their loss to Duke. They reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Jan. 17 poll and held it for one week after being vaulted by the Auburn Tigers. The Zags spent the past three weeks sitting pretty at No. 2, waiting for their time to strike.

Of course, with the AP Poll, the time to strike is when the person ahead of you loses. The Zags took care of business last week, defeating a completely overmatched Pacific Squad and then dispatching the then-No. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels, 74-58, a win so good it managed to generate this take online:

The Zags now have a chance to finish out the season ranked No. 1, something that is always easier said than done. Gonzaga faces a woeful Pepperdine squad on the road followed by a tricky Santa Clara squad at home. The Zags then finish out the regular season with games at San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 15.

AP Poll - Week 15

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Gonzaga (56) 1,496 2
2 Auburn (4) 1,413 1
3 Arizona 1,370 4
4 Kentucky 1,350 5
5 Purdue 1,163 3
6 Kansas 1,151 8
7 Baylor 1,148 10
8 Providence 1,093 11
9 Duke 1,073 7
10 Villanova 911 15
11 Texas Tech 858 9
12 Illinois 778 13
13 UCLA 711 12
14 Houston 700 6
15 Wisconsin 631 14
16 Tennessee 595 19
17 USC 554 21
18 Ohio State 503 16
19 Michigan State 485 17
20 Texas 410 20
21 Murray State 290 23
22 Wyoming 190 NR
23 Arkansas 158 NR
24 Connecticut 112 24
25 Alabama 80 NR
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

