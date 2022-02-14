Gonzaga returns to the top of the AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the AP Poll for the third time this season after a loss by Auburn in overtime set up the Zags to move up.

Gonzaga opened the season ranked No. 1, but dropped down to No. 3 following their loss to Duke. They reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Jan. 17 poll and held it for one week after being vaulted by the Auburn Tigers. The Zags spent the past three weeks sitting pretty at No. 2, waiting for their time to strike.

Of course, with the AP Poll, the time to strike is when the person ahead of you loses. The Zags took care of business last week, defeating a completely overmatched Pacific Squad and then dispatching the then-No. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels, 74-58, a win so good it managed to generate this take online:

Gonzaga is unwatchable for 90 percent of the season. They're too good for that high school league. Every game is a blowout by halftime.



Mark Few will never move on and challenge himself. Stacking those easy wins year after year. — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) February 13, 2022

The Zags now have a chance to finish out the season ranked No. 1, something that is always easier said than done. Gonzaga faces a woeful Pepperdine squad on the road followed by a tricky Santa Clara squad at home. The Zags then finish out the regular season with games at San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 15.