The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off against a currently-ranked Saint Mary’s squad in the first meeting of the two teams this season.

It is just the seventh time the two squads have both been ranked in the AP Poll for the contest. The Zags won the last matchup, 78-55, in the 2021 WCC Tournament semifinals.

Saint Mary’s lost earlier in the week to the spoilers of doom aka the Santa Clara Broncos. They righted the ship with a win over San Diego at home and now have to look at how to stop the Gonzaga offensive juggernaut.

The Zags have won six consecutive games against Saint Mary’s. The last time the Gaels won came back on March 12, 2019, when Saint Mary’s absolutely stunned the entirety of Spokane and beyond with a win, 60-47, in the WCC Tournament Championship. That game marks the second-lowest total points scored for the Zags in the past 20 years.

Game information