Gonzaga Tames Tigers for Tacos 89 - 51

Imagine a Thursday night game at the Kennel against Pacific and this fit the image. In a predictable performance, Gonzaga defeated the Pacific Tigers 89 – 51. Gonzaga had four players score in double figures led by Rasir Bolton’s 20 points on an impressive 8 for 11 shooting including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Drew Timme has a double/double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Pacific was led by their usual leading scorer Alphonso Anderson with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

After a win against BYU and almost beating USC, Pacific might have begun the game thinking they had a chance to upset Gonzaga. I think it last about 2:47 after the Zags took a 12 – 4 lead and Tiger coach Leonard Perry took a time out. Pacific fought, played hard, but never really challenged.

Gonzaga looked on pace for 100 points until about the 10:30 in the first half when Pacific switched to zone. It slowed down the Zags offense who only scored four points over the next four minutes. Thankfully, Pacific really didn’t gain any ground shooting only 38% from the field including 1 for 13 from deep for the first half.

Gonzaga had the luxury of going on cruise control for pretty much the entire second half. Pacific tried zone again midway through the half but shortly thereafter the Zags went on a 16 – 0 run. The Zags started to empty the bench with about six minutes left to play and the only drama was who would hit the tenth 3-pointer for tacos, it was Hunter Sallis.

Gonzaga shot 60% from two, 39.3% from three with 17 assists against 35 made baskets. An excited Jalen Suggs was in the stands, having flown from Salt Lake City where the Magic play the Jazz tomorrow.

St. Mary’s comes to town on Saturday with the game starting at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN 2. The Gaels bounced back from their Tuesday loss against Santa Clara by manhandling the San Diego Toreros 86 – 57. As my wife of 41 years said as I flipped between games, “St. Mary’s is the team with the ugly egghead guy as coach, right?” I’ve never loved her more.