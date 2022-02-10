Zags Survive Santa Clara, Win 72-55

The Gonzaga women survived numerous runs from a pesky Santa Clara team to improve to 10-1 in the WCC this season. Kaylynne Truong led all players with 18 while Kayleigh pitched in 14.

The Zags were stout defensively from the jump, forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter. However, were unable to get themselves going offensively in the opening period, scoring just 16 and not taking the lead until eight minutes had passed.

Once the Bulldogs took the lead, they were able to keep it, going on a 9-2 run to open the second quarter to establish a 14-point lead, their largest of the half. They went into the break up 11 thanks to balanced scoring (four players with at least five points) and good defense (holding the Broncos to ten made field goals and forcing ten turnovers).

Santa Clara made their biggest run in the third, scoring more in the period than they did in the entire first half. They went on a 9-0 run to tie it at 39, including seven from Lana Hollingsworth in just over a minute’s time. The Zags responded, as back-to-back buckets by Kayleigh Truong and Yvonne Ejim gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

SCU closed again in the fourth, when a three by Lindsey Vanallen made it a two point game. From there, it was all Zags, as they went on an 18-3 run to close out the game, led by Kaylynne Truong’s three 3-pointers. GU also held the Broncos scoreless over the final 3:54 to secure the win.

The Zags will travel in-state to San Francisco to take on the Dons this Saturday. USF is 8-1 inside War Memorial Gymnasium this season.