The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off against the Pacific Tigers for the first time this season in Spokane. The two teams were supposed to play in Stockton on Jan. 20, but that game was postponed due to COVID.

Although it has been a rough year overall for Pacific, the Tigers have been looking a little bit better as of late. Since a seven-game losing stream spanning mid-December to much of January, the Tigers have upset BYU by three points and played USC incredibly tightly.

Pacific played the Trojans on Tuesday, losing just 74-68. The Tigers were actually up eight at halftime, but were outscored 32-20 in the final 10 minutes in the loss.

Gonzaga, as we all know, is rolling through the WCC at an unprecedented rate, even for the Zags. The Zags average margin of victory in WCC play this season is 29.6, higher than 2019’s school-record mark of 27 points.

Game information