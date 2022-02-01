Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (2/1)

The final week of January in pro Zag land was highlighted by a game in Memphis, where the Wizards took on the Grizzlies in a mini Gonzaga reunion. Domantas Sabonis also made his return to the court for the Pacers, and we also take a look at some of the former Zag women who are playing in the pros.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas recorded his fifth triple-double of the season in his first game back from an ankle sprain, finishing with 24 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks, and two steals. He picked up a standard variety double double in the next game, giving him an Eastern Conference leading 34. He is back on the shelf, however, as he went into COVID protocols.

Domantas Sabonis stuffs the stats sheet to fuel the @Pacers in their road win



24 PTS | 18 REB | 10 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/6VNeX3io2z — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2022

Brandon Clarke: Clarke had a season high 22 points on 9-12 shooting from the field in a win over Utah on Friday. He also had ten, six boards and a block in the Grizzles’ win over the Wizards on Saturday. BC finished January with his highest point and rebound averages of any month this season (12.5 pts, 5.9 rebs).

Killian Tillie: Tillie had six points on 2-3 shooting from three, and one assist, one rebound, one block, and one steal against Washington. He hit at least one three in all but two games in January.

Rui Hachimura: Rui had just four points, two rebounds, and two assists in the Grizzlies game. He also had seven points, two rebounds, and two assists in the Wizards’ loss to the Clippers last week. He’s averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in his first ten games of the season.

Corey Kispert: Kispert had five points, five rebounds, and a pair of assists in Memphis, and totaled eight, seven, and five in two games this week. He scored in every game for the Wizards in January, including six double digit games.

On a side note, this game may have set the record for most Gonzaga players in an NBA game. I have no clue what the previous record was, but I can’t believe it would be more than four. A pretty cool moment in Memphis, for sure.

Jalen Suggs: Suggs had 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists against the Clippers last Wednesday, and followed that with a total of 11 points, nine assists, and four steals in his next two games. He averaged 12.7 points and five assists in January, both single month highs in his rookie season.

Kelly Olynyk: Olynyk did not play in any of Detroit’s last four games as he entered health and safety protocols. He is now listed as day-to-day as part of his injury recovery.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos saw a minute of action against the Bucks last week, but was sent down to the G-League to get more playing time. He has totaled 13 points, eight rebounds, ten assists, and four steals in two games for Canton.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi has scored in double figures in six of the last ten G-League games, including 14, five rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals last Wednesday. He averaged 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in January.

David Stockton: Stockton has missed the Memphis Hustle’s last few games, presumably due to injury or COVID related issues. If it’s the latter, I hope he at least doesn’t take after his dad.

Nigel Williams-Goss: Nigel had five points, four rebounds, and two assists in Real Madrid’s win last Tuesday, but has missed the last two games with COVID. He averaged seven points and 2.5 assists in January.

Geno Crandall: Crandall scored 26 points with six rebounds and five assists for Leicester on Sunday, as the team won the British Basketball Cup finals for the third time in their history. Geno also had a pair of steals in the game, and the 26 points were his second most in a game this season.

Josh Perkins: Perkins had 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists in Brindisi’s only game of the week. It was the second consecutive 18-point game for Perkins, who averaged 12.8 points and six assists per game in the month.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams notched his third double-double of the season on Friday with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. He also had 17 and five boards in his last game, and has scored in double figures in all but one Serie A game this season.

Ira Brown: Brown averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his last three games, including 12, seven, and five in a game against the phenomenally named Mikawa Sea Horses. Brown finished January with five double digit scoring games and two double-doubles.

Courtney Vandersloot: Vandersloot, fresh off her WNBA championship, is playing offseason ball for Russian team UMMC. She has played in two games so far in the women’s EuroLeague, totaling 24 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists.

Jessie Loera: Loera is playing in Switzerland for first place squad Lyon. She is third in their league in scoring at 19.6 points per game, and has added 6.2 rpg and 4.4 apg.

Zykera Rice: Rice is the fifth leading scorer in the Finnish women’s league at 21.5 points per game. She is also averaging 9.5 rebounds for Kotka.

Jill Townsend: Townsend recently made her pro debut for German squad Osnabrueck. She is averaging 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in her first two games.

Shelby Cheslek: Cheslek is playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey, averaging a double-double at 10.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She is also second in the Turkish league with 1.8 blocks per game.