The Gonzaga Bulldogs host their in-state rivals this evening as the Washington Huskies brave the pass conditions for a contest in Spokane.

It is the 49th contest between the two schools, with UW owning the all time record of 29-20. However, Gonzaga has won the last six meetings. UW last won back in 2006.

Washington has, all considering, started the year rather decently. Although many of their wins so far come against some easier competition, they pulled off a nice overtime win against Saint Mary’s and just beat Colorado at home. Unfortunately, losses to Cal Baptist and Oregon State offset a bit of that good cheer.

For Gonzaga, this is a portion of the “lull” during the non-conference schedule—essentially meaning that they aren’t playing a top-ranked team at all for the week. Gonzaga pushed past a feisty Kent State squad for a win in Spokane on Monday. After Washington, the Zags will host Northern Illinois and then will head to Birmingham for a game against a very good Alabama team.

Game info