Weekly Zag Briefing

I’m still buzzing after back-to-back monster performances from Yvonne Ejim and Zag-turned-Pro Andrew Nembhard this week. What a time to be alive, and what a time to be a Zag:

After Monday night’s narrow win over Kent State, Drew Timme specifically mentioned the role that Kelly Olynyk played in Timme’s decision to come to Gonzaga and how important it was to get a win for Olynyk on his special night. That feeling is reciprocated as evidenced by Theo Lawson’s great article on how much Gonzaga means to Olynyk. In addition to really nice quotes from Danny Ainge and his new coach with the Jazz, Olynyk’s comments about Gonzaga surely resonate with alums:

“You couldn’t leave this place, this place is magical,” Olynyk said. “Just the atmosphere, the feel. It’s really a family. You walk around campus and these buildings and games and you feel like you’re at home.”

In a roundtable discussion about developments around the college basketball landscape to date, Seth Davis tabs old friend Oumar Ballo as his breakout performer of the year. It’s great to see Ballo playing so well and being recognized for the work he has put in over the last few years. In that same article, two different Gonzaga games also get the nod for game of the season so far, but for different reasons...

Jeff Borzello drops Gonzaga from his Power Rankings for the first time in a long time, though Gary Parrish acknowledges Gonzaga’s tough road so far in the latest edition of his rankings.

The Gonzaga to Big XII discussion is alive and well: