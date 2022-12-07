Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

The Andrew Nembhard rookie of the year campaign starts here. Andy’s run of awesomeness continued with a career night against the Warriors, and he leads a strong contingent of Zag alums who have been hooping across the globe.

Nembhard had himself quite the week, going from a game winner against the Lakers to a career night in a win over the Warriors. His 31 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds were all rookie career highs, and he finished the game 5-7 from deep, including this one against some guy named Curry.

31 PTS | 8 REB | 13 AST | 5 3PM @AndrewNembhard dropped career-highs across the board as he led the @Pacers to road W! #NBARooks | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/17IgUtjmrz — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 20th career triple-double and first of the season in the Kings’ Sunday win over the Bulls, putting up 11 points, 17 rebounds, and a season best ten assists. He’s scored in double figures in all but two games this season and is averaging a double-double: 16.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Brandon Clarke posted his third double-double of the season on Sunday with 14 points and 14 boards on 6-9 shooting from the field in a win over Detroit. He has scored 10+ points in three straight games, all wins for the Grizzlies.

Kelly Olynyk rolled into his jersey retirement ceremony on Monday on the back of a 15-point, nine-rebound, six-assist performance for Utah. He’s scored in double figures in each of his last five games and is shooting 56% from the field and 46.6% from three this year.

Corey Kispert shot his way to his third 15-point game of the season on Sunday, going 4-6 from deep en route to 16 points. He’s shooting 61% (11-18) from three in his last four games.

Zach Collins returned from injury to put up 12 points, eight boards, and four assists on the 26th, and has played over 15 minutes a game since returning from a broken bone in his leg. Rui Hachimura and Jalen Suggs are currently less fortunate, as both are listed day-to-day with ankle injuries.

David Stockton posted his fourth double-digit assist game of the year on Saturday, dishing ten to go along with eight points for Fort Wayne. He currently sits fourth in the G-League with 8.7 assists per game.

Joel Ayayi filled up the stat sheet in his lone game of the week for Lakeland, scoring 21 with five boards, three assists, and a pair of steals. He’s averaging 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the Magic, and ranks third on the team with 31.6 fantasy points per game, which is an actual sortable stat on the league’s website.

Kyle Wiltjer continued his strong start to the season in China, picking up his second double-double in six games with 26 points (6-10 3p), ten rebounds, and three assists for Guangsha. He ranks tenth in the Chinese Basketball Association with 21.3 points per game and is sixth in the league shooting 37.6% from three.

Jeremy Jones is also on a hot streak in Japan, scoring 10+ points in 13 of 16 games for Nagoya. He recorded his third double-double of the season with 17 points, ten boards, and five assists on Saturday, followed by an 18-point, seven-rebound, four-assist outing on Sunday. Jones’ frontcourt partner Johnathan Williams III has also had a good week, totaling 28 points and 11 rebounds in his last two games.

Eric McClellan and Jordan Mathews both dropped season-highs over the weekend. Mathews put up 25 with four rebounds and four assists for Spojnia, where he’s averaging 11.3 points per game. McClellan, meanwhile, scored 20 for the first time this season last Friday, doing so to go with six rebounds for Romanian squad Timisoara. He’s averaging 12.4 points and 1.1 steals for the year.

Elias Harris has scored in double figures in four of eight games for Bayern this year, including 14 and three rebounds in a EuroLeague win last Friday. He’s shooting 59.5% from the field this season.

Cierra Walker posted her sixth 20-point game of the season on Saturday, scoring 26 with six rebounds and four assists for Honka. She is the team leader with 16.7 points per game. Louise Forsyth was a stat sheet stuffer on Saturday as well, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in a win for Pully. She ranks third in the Swiss Basketball League with an even 20 points per game.

Anamaria Virjoghe continues to be a menace in the paint for Esperides, racking up her sixth double-double in 11 games with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in a Sunday win. She remains the Greek A1 League leader with 11.7 rebounds per game and is second with 1.8 bpg.