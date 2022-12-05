Gonzaga rises to No. 22 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll.

Women’s AP Poll - Week 5 rank team points previous rank team points previous 1 South Carolina (29) 725 1 2 Stanford 696 2 3 Ohio State 646 4 4 Indiana 643 5 5 Notre Dame 586 7 6 UConn 576 3 7 Virginia Tech 30 9 8 NC State 487 12 8 North Carolina 487 6 10 Iowa State 479 8 11 LSU 416 11 11 Arizona 387 14 13 UCLA 364 15 14 Michigan 337 17 15 Utah 332 16 16 Iowa 291 10 17 Oregon 248 19 18 Creighton 222 13 19 Baylor 180 21 20 Maryland 165 20 21 Arkansas 121 NR 22 Gonzaga 106 22 23 Oklahoma 99 NR 24 Kansas State 57 NR 25 Villanova 42 25

The voters did not punish the Bulldogs too much for their loss to Stanford yesterday, which is fair for multiple reasons: 1) Stanford is the No. 2 team in the country; 2) The game was on the road; and 3) The Bulldogs had an incredibly limited roster due to a variety of injuries/illnesses.

The wins over Maine and Stephen F. Austin did the rest of the talking for Gonzaga, who have two more games this week before launching into the non-conference slate. With the entry into WCC play, it very well could spell the end of any ranked opponents for the Zags. Not a single other WCC team received any love from the AP voters.

Elsewhere around the poll, UConn fell out of the top five following their loss to Notre Dame.

Here is the full poll for Week 5: