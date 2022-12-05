Gonzaga rises to No. 22 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll.
Women’s AP Poll - Week 5
|rank
|team
|points
|previous
|rank
|team
|points
|previous
|1
|South Carolina (29)
|725
|1
|2
|Stanford
|696
|2
|3
|Ohio State
|646
|4
|4
|Indiana
|643
|5
|5
|Notre Dame
|586
|7
|6
|UConn
|576
|3
|7
|Virginia Tech
|30
|9
|8
|NC State
|487
|12
|8
|North Carolina
|487
|6
|10
|Iowa State
|479
|8
|11
|LSU
|416
|11
|11
|Arizona
|387
|14
|13
|UCLA
|364
|15
|14
|Michigan
|337
|17
|15
|Utah
|332
|16
|16
|Iowa
|291
|10
|17
|Oregon
|248
|19
|18
|Creighton
|222
|13
|19
|Baylor
|180
|21
|20
|Maryland
|165
|20
|21
|Arkansas
|121
|NR
|22
|Gonzaga
|106
|22
|23
|Oklahoma
|99
|NR
|24
|Kansas State
|57
|NR
|25
|Villanova
|42
|25
The voters did not punish the Bulldogs too much for their loss to Stanford yesterday, which is fair for multiple reasons: 1) Stanford is the No. 2 team in the country; 2) The game was on the road; and 3) The Bulldogs had an incredibly limited roster due to a variety of injuries/illnesses.
The wins over Maine and Stephen F. Austin did the rest of the talking for Gonzaga, who have two more games this week before launching into the non-conference slate. With the entry into WCC play, it very well could spell the end of any ranked opponents for the Zags. Not a single other WCC team received any love from the AP voters.
Elsewhere around the poll, UConn fell out of the top five following their loss to Notre Dame.
Here is the full poll for Week 5:
