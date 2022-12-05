 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga rises to No. 22 in latest AP Poll

The voters didn’t punish them at all for the loss to Stanford.

By Peter Woodburn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 04 Women’s Gonzaga at Stanford Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll.

Women’s AP Poll - Week 5

rank team points previous
1 South Carolina (29) 725 1
2 Stanford 696 2
3 Ohio State 646 4
4 Indiana 643 5
5 Notre Dame 586 7
6 UConn 576 3
7 Virginia Tech 30 9
8 NC State 487 12
8 North Carolina 487 6
10 Iowa State 479 8
11 LSU 416 11
11 Arizona 387 14
13 UCLA 364 15
14 Michigan 337 17
15 Utah 332 16
16 Iowa 291 10
17 Oregon 248 19
18 Creighton 222 13
19 Baylor 180 21
20 Maryland 165 20
21 Arkansas 121 NR
22 Gonzaga 106 22
23 Oklahoma 99 NR
24 Kansas State 57 NR
25 Villanova 42 25
Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2, Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.

The voters did not punish the Bulldogs too much for their loss to Stanford yesterday, which is fair for multiple reasons: 1) Stanford is the No. 2 team in the country; 2) The game was on the road; and 3) The Bulldogs had an incredibly limited roster due to a variety of injuries/illnesses.

The wins over Maine and Stephen F. Austin did the rest of the talking for Gonzaga, who have two more games this week before launching into the non-conference slate. With the entry into WCC play, it very well could spell the end of any ranked opponents for the Zags. Not a single other WCC team received any love from the AP voters.

Elsewhere around the poll, UConn fell out of the top five following their loss to Notre Dame.

Here is the full poll for Week 5:

