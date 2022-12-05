Gonzaga drops to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

Following a one-point loss to the Baylor Bears last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped four spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25. It is the lowest ranking for the Zags since Jan. 1, 2018, when Gonzaga came in at No. 19.

The top teams three remained unchanged, with Houston, Texas, and Virginia leading the way. With Arizona’s loss to Utah, the Wildcats dropped down to No. 10. Baylor’s thumping at the hands of Marquette also sent them tumbling out of the top 10. Creighton, mired in a three-game losing streak were the second-biggest losers of the polls, dropping 14 spots to No. 21.

The biggest losers of the polls are definitely the North Carolina Tar Heels, who dropped out completely after losing their fourth-straight game. The Tar Heels are only the sixth team in history to go from preseason No. 1 to unranked and the first since Michigan in 2019-20.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 5: