Gonzaga drops to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

Zags haven’t been ranked this low since the 2017-18 season.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Gonzaga Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Following a one-point loss to the Baylor Bears last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped four spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25. It is the lowest ranking for the Zags since Jan. 1, 2018, when Gonzaga came in at No. 19.

The top teams three remained unchanged, with Houston, Texas, and Virginia leading the way. With Arizona’s loss to Utah, the Wildcats dropped down to No. 10. Baylor’s thumping at the hands of Marquette also sent them tumbling out of the top 10. Creighton, mired in a three-game losing streak were the second-biggest losers of the polls, dropping 14 spots to No. 21.

The biggest losers of the polls are definitely the North Carolina Tar Heels, who dropped out completely after losing their fourth-straight game. The Tar Heels are only the sixth team in history to go from preseason No. 1 to unranked and the first since Michigan in 2019-20.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 5:

AP Poll - Week 5

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Houston (37) 1,502 1
2 Texas (14) 1,473 2
3 Virginia (3) 1,416 3
4 Purdue (8) 1,411 5
5 Connecticut 1,295 8
6 Kansas 1,131 9
7 Tennessee 1,046 13
8 Alabama 1,029 11
9 Arkansas 1,021 11
10 Arizona 1,013 4
11 Auburn 853 15
11 Baylor 841 6
13 Maryland 811 22
14 Indiana 759 10
15 Duke 745 17
16 Kentucky 596 19
17 Illinois 554 16
18 Gonzaga 517 14
19 UCLA 479 21
20 Iowa State 376 23
21 Creighton 346 7
22 San Diego State 265 20
23 Mississippi State 187 NR
24 TCU 113 NR
25 Ohio State 81 25
Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (FL) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1

