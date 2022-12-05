The Gonzaga Bulldogs hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Baylor Bears with their first-ever meeting against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Zags are coming off a rough outcome in South Dakota against Baylor. Gonzaga coughed up a lead and failed to close out the game, losing by one point, 64-63.

After a two-game losing streak, Kent State rebounded with a tidy 83-68 win over South Dakota State.

In general, games at home for Gonzaga tend to be against the overmatched cupcakes of the world, but this is hardly one of those games. Kent State is 6-2 on the year. A two point loss to Charleston doesn’t look too nice, but they hung with the Houston Cougars, losing 49-44 for the second loss.

Led by senior guard Sincere Carry, the Golden Flashes can certainly pull the upset if the Zags aren’t focused. For the third-time this season, we are looking at how Gonzaga rebounds following a loss—a feeling we haven’t been too used to in the past few years with the Zags.

Game info