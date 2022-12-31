The Gonzaga Bulldogs look to win their 27th-straight WCC opener this afternoon as they take on the Pepperdine Waves in Spokane.

Gonzaga last lost its first game of conference play way back in 1996 against Santa Clara. Considering the Zags currently own the longest home winning streak in the country (currently at 73), seems like a good chance this will continue.

Also in the Zags favor—two decades of wins against Pepperdine. Gonzaga last lost to the Waves all the way back in 2002, in Malibu, 88-79. Since then, it has been 43-straight wins against Pepperdine.

This is also another game for the Drew Timme record watch. Timme sits two points behind Zags all-timer Matt Santagelo for sixth-most in school history. Barring an utter catastrophe from the floor, Timme should end the afternoon as the sixth-highest scorer. If he scores more than 16 points, he passes Kevin Pangos for fifth all-time.

Game information