The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers for one final (sort of) game before West Coast Conference play begins on Saturday. This is not the final non-conference game for the Zags, who will play Chicago State after the regular season ends and before the WCC Tournament begins.

Gonzaga last played Eastern Oregon in an exhibition game last season, winning 115-62. The Zags led by as many as 55 points at one point in the second half.

Not that this is seriously any sort of trap game, but any team, a week off from the holidays, on a game during the afternoon, has the potential for some slumps. It will be interesting to see if the Zags can impose their will early, as they did last season, or if the team struggles to dispatch what should have been an overwhelmed foe, as was the case last week.

Game info