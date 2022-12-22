Which Is Your Favorite Gonzaga Jersey Of All-Time?

I thought it’s been a while since I’ve updated this article idea and Gonzaga has brought in a couple of really cool jerseys this season alone so why not? Think of it as my Christmas present to the Zag fans here at TSSF. Here are a few of my favorites from Gonzaga’s deep fresh fit history in no particular order. Let me know which one is your favorite, I’m generally curious. Happy Holidays!

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho