Gonzaga vs. Montana: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

A quick game before the break.

By Peter Woodburn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Montana Grizzlies before a week of no basketball on Tuesday evening.

The two teams have a long history, but it has been quite a few year since the Zags last faced Montana. Then, a No. 20 ranked Zags squad was pushed to the limit, eking out a win, 61-58. Kyle Wiltjer scored 16 as the Zags pushed past a 40% shooting effort.

Things are a little bit different (or are they) this time around. Gonzaga is coming off its overall best effort this season with a huge semi-road win over Alabama on Saturday, 100-90. Six Zags scored double-digit points, highlighted by Drew Timme’s 29.

Montana bounced back from a 3-5 non-conference start and is now riding a three-game winning streak.

For Gonzaga, this is an opportunity to try and manufacture momentum and continue strong play. Crowds during Winter Break are generally a bit more muted, understandably. However, with the major meat of the non-conference schedule behind it, it is up to Gonzaga to figure out how to get amped up for some of these games as conference play approaches.

Game info

