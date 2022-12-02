The Gonzaga Bulldogs return to the Sanford Pentagon, in South Dakota, to face off against the No. 6 Baylor Bears.

The Zags are coming off a few days of no basketball after having played three games in four days somewhat-successfully during the PK 85. Gonzaga went 2-1 during the tournament, but the results were mixed if you consider the win over Xavier was just four points and the loss to Purdue was by 18.

Baylor, meanwhile, is a little bit in the same boat as Gonzaga. The Bears own four wins over completely overmatched teams and a close five-point win over UCLA. They lost 86-79 to Virginia in a score that was closer then the game ever was, but are just coming off their most recent loss to Marquette, an absolute demolition, 96-70.

And that right there is what makes this game rather interesting. Both Baylor and Gonzaga have by all accounts disappointed a bit to start the season, considering their lofty preseason rankings. Both teams are licking their wounds and looking for a good win to get the narrative back on track.

Both teams own great offenses and both teams trot out defenses that need to be better. Does it help that Gonzaga is 5-1 all-time against Baylor? Not at all because that one loss is completely locked in the dark recesses of the Gonzaga mind, never to see the surface of the Earth again.

Game info

Time: 5:00 pm PT

TV: NOT IN THE TRADITIONAL SENSE

Live Radio

Live Stats

This game is the Peacock Classic and is exclusively being broadcast on Peacock, the NBC streaming site. If you don’t have Peacock, you can watch the game by signing up for a monthly subscription of $4.99 per month (plus tax) and then cancelling the subscription afterwards. However, certain Xfinity customers may already receive Peacock as part of their bundles.

To see how you can sign-up for Peacock or if you already have it, click here.

Although it is a bit annoying, one cool thing about this game is the NIL opportunities for all the athletes partaking. Baylor and Gonzaga players are able to opt-in to NBC Sports Athlete Direct and promote the game’s sponsors on their personal social media channels, receiving compensation. So at least we have that.