Zags move up one spot to No. 22

A good win over BYU did the trick.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Brigham Young at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll, matching the high on the season.

Since entering the poll, the Zags have been bouncing around near the bottom, with voters not impressed enough about their wins to justify moving up, which is fair, because Gonzaga’s biggest wins are what put them in the top 25 in the first place. That means, for Gonzaga to continue to climb, they just need to win games.

Starting WCC play on Saturday, the Zags did exactly that. A solid 67-58 win over BYU was enough to give Gonzaga a lift in the eyes of the voters.

Most likely, heading into next week’s poll, it will largely remain the same old same old, largely because of winter break and a lack of overall games for most teams. Gonzaga plays twice this week, against San Diego on Monday and against Montana on Wednesday.

Here is the full AP poll for Week 7.

AP Poll - Week 7

rank team points previous
1 South Carolina (28) 700 1
2 Stanford 672 2
3 Ohio State 627 3
4 Indiana 619 4
5 Notre Dame 594 5
6 North Carolina 529 7
7 North Carolina State 514 8
8 Virginia Tech 481 6
9 UConn 470 9
10 LSU 422 11
11 UCLA 420 10
12 Utah 372 13
13 Iowa 370 12
14 Iowa State 341 14
15 Maryland 296 15
16 Oregon 280 16
17 Arkansas 256 21
18 Arizona 217 20
19 Michigan 210 19
20 Kansas 187 22
21 Creighton 133 16
22 Gonzaga 114 23
23 Oklahoma 86 24
24 Baylor 67 18
25 St. John's 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Duke 3, Kansas State 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2

