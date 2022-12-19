Zags move up one spot to No. 22

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll, matching the high on the season.

Since entering the poll, the Zags have been bouncing around near the bottom, with voters not impressed enough about their wins to justify moving up, which is fair, because Gonzaga’s biggest wins are what put them in the top 25 in the first place. That means, for Gonzaga to continue to climb, they just need to win games.

Starting WCC play on Saturday, the Zags did exactly that. A solid 67-58 win over BYU was enough to give Gonzaga a lift in the eyes of the voters.

Most likely, heading into next week’s poll, it will largely remain the same old same old, largely because of winter break and a lack of overall games for most teams. Gonzaga plays twice this week, against San Diego on Monday and against Montana on Wednesday.

Here is the full AP poll for Week 7.