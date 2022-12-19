Gonzaga rises to No. 11 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 11. Purdue held on to the top spot, with UConn and Houston rising up to round out the top three.

The Zags earned one of their bigger wins of the season, defeating the then ranked No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 100-90, in Birmingham on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the polls, there was plenty of movement thanks to plenty of high-ranked games on Saturday. Virginia fell four spots from No. 2 after losing at home to Houston, 69-61. Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 8 after losing to the no No. 5 Arizona Wildcats. Alabama dropped four spots to No. 9.

For the Zags, as they transition into the conference slate, it marks the end of regularly facing ranked opponents. Saint Mary’s, currently receiving one vote, has a chance to enter the top 25 at some point, but would probably need a win over Gonzaga to help jumpstart that momentum.

Here is the full poll for Week 7.