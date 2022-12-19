 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gonzaga rises to No. 11 in latest AP Poll

Knocking on the door of the top 10.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 11. Purdue held on to the top spot, with UConn and Houston rising up to round out the top three.

The Zags earned one of their bigger wins of the season, defeating the then ranked No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 100-90, in Birmingham on Saturday.

Elsewhere around the polls, there was plenty of movement thanks to plenty of high-ranked games on Saturday. Virginia fell four spots from No. 2 after losing at home to Houston, 69-61. Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 8 after losing to the no No. 5 Arizona Wildcats. Alabama dropped four spots to No. 9.

For the Zags, as they transition into the conference slate, it marks the end of regularly facing ranked opponents. Saint Mary’s, currently receiving one vote, has a chance to enter the top 25 at some point, but would probably need a win over Gonzaga to help jumpstart that momentum.

Here is the full poll for Week 7.

AP Poll - Week 7

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Purdue (40) 1,502 1
2 UConn (21) 1,482 3
3 Houston 1,374 5
4 Kansas 1,290 8
5 Arizona 1,269 9
6 Virginia 1,195 2
7 Texas 1,064 7
8 Tennessee 1,024 6
9 Alabama 1,021 4
10 Arkansas 1,004 10
11 Gonzaga 895 15
12 Baylor 873 11
13 UCLA 871 16
14 Duke 819 12
15 Mississippi State 623 17
16 Illinois 528 18
17 Wisconsin 432 22
18 Indiana 408 14
19 Kentucky 370 13
20 TCU 358 21
21 Virginia Tech 297 24
22 Miami (FL) 208 25
23 Auburn 118 21
24 Marquette 116 NR
25 Arizona State 98 NR
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary’s 1

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...