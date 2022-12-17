The Gonzaga Bulldogs head down to Birmingham, Alabama to attempt to avenge a surprise loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.

We say surprise, because although Alabama was a good team last season, they were also a wildly inconsistent team. That didn’t stop them from upsetting the Zags in the return to Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, 91-82.

Now, perhaps, the tables have turned. Of course, we can only say that if the Zags pull off the win. Alabama is ranked No. 4 in the nation, having recently just taken down the Houston Cougars on the road. In their last game, they pulled off a three-point win over Memphis.

However, this is also a team that got kicked to the curb by Connecticut and needed four overtimes to defeat North Carolina, the one team out there that has probably had a more disappointing start (expectation wise) to the start of the year.

The Crimson Tide hold a very slight edge with the Vegas odds in this contest. Hopefully, for Gonzaga, it will go a bit better than the Texas and Purdue games did.

Game info