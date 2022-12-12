 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zags rise to No. 15 in latest AP Poll

Plenty of movement in the top.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Washington at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose three spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll in a week that featured plenty of movement at the top.

The Houston Cougars grand rise to national prominence faltered relatively quickly, losing at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide, who in turn rose up to No. 4. The Zags will play Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday. Houston ended up dropping down to No. 5.

That allowed Purdue to jump three spots to No. 1, somewhat surprising considering their wins for the past week were merely against Hofstra at home and a narrow overtime win over Nebraska on the road. Virginia rose one spot to No. 2 and UConn rose two spots to No. 3.

Elsewhere around the poll, the Saint Mary’s Gaels are back to receiving votes after defeating San Diego State over the weekend. The Zags don’t face the Gaels until Feb. 4, so there is a good chance Saint Mary’s will be ranked by the time that contest rolls around.

Here is the full poll for Week 6.

AP Poll - Week 6

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Purdue (27) 1,508 4
2 Virginia (19) 1,476 3
3 UConn (15) 1,466 5
4 Alabama 1,326 8
5 Houston 1,224 1
6 Tennessee (1) 1,189 7
7 Texas 1,173 2
8 Kansas 1,165 6
9 Arizona 1,096 10
10 Arkansas 1,029 9
11 Baylor 881 12
12 Duke 840 15
13 Kentucky 688 16
14 Indiana 622 14
15 Gonzaga 621 18
16 UCLA 606 19
17 Mississippi State 497 23
18 Illinois 487 17
19 Auburn 453 11
20 Maryland 414 13
21 TCU 270 24
22 Wisconsin 255 NR
23 Ohio State 209 25
24 Virginia Tech 109 NR
25 Miami (FL) 100 NR
Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...