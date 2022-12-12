Zags rise to No. 15 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose three spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll in a week that featured plenty of movement at the top.

The Houston Cougars grand rise to national prominence faltered relatively quickly, losing at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide, who in turn rose up to No. 4. The Zags will play Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday. Houston ended up dropping down to No. 5.

That allowed Purdue to jump three spots to No. 1, somewhat surprising considering their wins for the past week were merely against Hofstra at home and a narrow overtime win over Nebraska on the road. Virginia rose one spot to No. 2 and UConn rose two spots to No. 3.

Elsewhere around the poll, the Saint Mary’s Gaels are back to receiving votes after defeating San Diego State over the weekend. The Zags don’t face the Gaels until Feb. 4, so there is a good chance Saint Mary’s will be ranked by the time that contest rolls around.

Here is the full poll for Week 6.