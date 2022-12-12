The Gonzaga Bulldogs host an opponent with a Husky mascot for the second-consecutive game with Northern Illinois rolling into town.

It is the first ever meeting between the two schools and the eighth time the Zags have played someone from the Mid-American Conference. Most recently, the Zags felled Kent State for win number six versus the conference. The lone MAC win came from Toledo back in 1964.

Gonzaga is currently riding a 70 game home-winning streak, the second-most since 1985 to the Arizona Wildcats, who won 71-straight at home over the course of five years. Gonzaga last lost at home to Saint Mary’s in the 2017-18 season.

This will be one of the standard “cupcake” games Gonzaga fans have grown accustomed to at the non-conference home slate. Gonzaga’s schedule, currently ranked the fifth-hardest in the nation, still has another tough opponent on the near horizon: Alabama on Saturday.

Game info