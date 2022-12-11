Zags down UC Davis with strong offensive performance

The Gonzaga Bulldogs avenged last year’s loss to the UC Davis Aggies with a strong performance in Spokane, 73-55.

The Aggies hung around for the better part of the three quarters, matching the Zags through the first quarter with 16 points a piece. In the second quarter, the Zags looked like they were ready to take the game over. Gonzaga jumped out to an 11 point lead, largely led by Eliza Hollingsworth and McKayla Williams. However, UC Davis ended the half on a 6-0 run, holding the Zags without a field goal for 2.5 minutes, to go into halftime trailing by just five points, 32-27.

In the third quarter, despite cooling off from three, UC Davis would not give up. However, a rather wacky final of couple of minutes helped the Zags turn a three point lead into nine. To close out the third quarter, Calli Stokes was fouled while Brynna Maxwell drained an open three. Stokes made the first free throw, but missed the second. The Zags grabbed the offensive board, and UC Davis was called for a dead ball foul. Maxwell made two free throws to give Gonzaga a 50-41 lead going into the fourth. The ball stayed on one end of the court for the entire sequence.

The Zags were finally able to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, with Kaylynne Truong finally finding her stroke with 12 points in the final frame. Overall, it was a strong offensive game for a Gonzaga team that is still running a bit short-handed. Maud Huijbens is still in concussion protocol. Kayleigh Truong is still out with a food injury.

But five Zags finished in double-digit points, led by Maxwell with 19 points off of five made threes. Truong followed it up with 15, Hollingsworth with 13, Calli Stokes with 11, and Yvonne Ejim with 10. Really, the only offensive issue was a rarity for the Zags this season—the free throw line. Gonzaga shot just 14-for-21 from the line, a down day for the second-best free throw shooting team in the nation.

It was a great momentum game for Gonzaga to start into WCC play. The Zags will have roughly a week off before they face the BYU Cougars next Saturday, in Spokane.