Weekly Zag Briefing

It’s the start of a new season which means everyone is getting in their predictions and prognostications. Me? I’m just glad to have the Zags back after what felt like an extra long offseason. There’s a lot to dive into, so I won’t keep you any longer up here:
- From his ‘stache salute to the laughs that can frequently be seen exchanged between Drew Timme and the poor soul on the opposing team tasked with guarding him, the Timme experience has been a joy to behold over the last 3 years. It has also been wildly successful, considering the big Texan has gone 91-7 during his Gonzaga career. His big personality generally draws ire from opposing fans with equal love from Gonzaga fans, but what is it like to be around him everyday? Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop takes a look at Gonzaga’s man in the middle and his decision to return for one more run.
- The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie does a full film breakdown of Timme’s game to examine what makes him such a devastating weapon. You won’t want to miss this as Timme himself breaks down the tape with Vecenie and provides insight on how he developed his game.
- Dana O’Neil and Brian Hamilton tackle, among other things, Gonzaga’s prospective departure from the WCC and how things might work out if a move to the Big XII truly materializes.
- The Athletic’s college basketball writers submitted their votes on a variety of subjects, but the one of most import to Gonzaga fans—who will win the national championship—sees the Zags come in second behind the Houston Cougars.
- The Zags were also a popular pick amongst the CBS Sports staff of teams that may be cutting down the nets in Houston come April. Check out all their predictions for the season here.
- Kyle Boone offers a few takeaways from college basketball’s opening night, and among them is the suggestion that Drew Timme is going to back up his preseason National Player of the Year hype.
- The Timme hype train also sees the Richardson, Texas native getting the nod ahead of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe in both CBS Sports’ ranking of the Top 101 men’s college basketball players (Timme is joined in the Top 101 by Julian Stawther (#56) and Rasir Bolton (#81)) and The Athletic’s predictions for who will win the NPOY honor.
Loading comments...