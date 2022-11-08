2023 6’8 Australian winger Alex Toohey committed to the Gonzaga Bulldogs today. Toohey is considered one of the top international prospects in the Class of 2023.

Toohey debut in FIBA competition in 2021 and his been playing NBA Global Academy for the past two years. His extensive international experience at his young age suggests the Zags are receiving a polished player, who, with a bit more work, could develop into a solid NBA prospect.

“Gonzaga stood out with their history of winning and making international players better,” Toohey said. “Being able to learn from a great coach in Mark Few will be special.”

Gonzaga’s history of international development runs deep, from Ronny Turiaf to Domantas Sabonis and a litany of players between. Toohey is an interesting prospect for the Zags, especially considering that the Australian pipeline has been cornered by the Saint Mary’s Gaels for some time as of late.

Toohey is the second commitment for Gonzaga in the Class of 2023, alongside Dusty Stromer. With Gonzaga potentially losing the likes of Drew Timme, Malachi Smith, Anton Watson, Julian Strawther, and Nolan Hickman next season, and with most of their 2023 targets choosing other schools, it seems likely that the Zags will refill the ranks via the transfer portal after this season.