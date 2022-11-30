Weekly Zag Briefing

How is everyone feeling now that they’ve had a few days to reflect on the Phil Knight Legacy tournament? There is plenty of work to be done for the Zags, especially on the defensive end as Peter pointed out yesterday, but you can also see development happening on a game-by-game basis. Keep in mind, we are less than a month into the season.

On their Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison discussed their takeaways from Gonzaga’s performance over the last week and why they are okay with Gonzaga’s early struggles.

Mark Few kept it real in a conversation with Matt Norlander following the Xavier game on Sunday night acknowledging that Drew Timme would need to play like a top-3 player in the country on a nightly basis for the Zags to get a high tournament seed, that a second loss at PK85 would have been quite damaging to his team’s psyche, but that strides were being made despite the Zags playing through the most difficult non-conference schedule that Few has put together.

Unsurprisingly, Andy Katz joins the chorus (which started here btw) of writers identifying Gonzaga’s backcourt as the area where the most work is required after he got a long look at the Zags during PK85.

NCAA.com’s Mike Lopresti examines 15 teams following Feast Week, with Gonzaga among them.