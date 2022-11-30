Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

A rookie hitting his first career game-winning buzzer-beater was always going to be at the top of this recap, but Andrew Nembhard wasn’t the only former Zag to have himself a strong two weeks on the court.

Andy had missed the Pacers’ previous four games before hitting a buzzer-beating three to give the Pacers a comeback win over the Lakers on Monday night. He finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds, and a pair of blocks for Indiana.

every angle of Andrew Nembhard's game-winner against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Th5E1JPNH5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 29, 2022

Kelly Olynyk continued his hot shooting this year for Utah, going 5-10 from three en route to a 23-point, four-rebound, four-assist, two-block effort on Monday against Chicago. He’s scored 20+ in two of his last three and is shooting 47.5% from deep this season.

THE CANADIANS



Kelly Olynyk | vs. Chicago



23 POINTS

5 THREE POINTERS

4 REBOUNDS

4 ASSISTS

2 BLOCKS@utahjazz | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/rCH5rjJc9u — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) November 29, 2022

Domantas Sabonis recorded his first ten-assist game of the year on Monday dishing ten dimes to go along with 17 points and nine rebounds. It was his third consecutive double-double and 13th overall.

Brandon Clarke picked up his second double-double of the season with 12 points, ten boards, and a block in a blowout win over the Pelicans last Friday. The BC block party has recorded at least one rejection in 14 of 20 games for the Grizzlies.

A bone bruise has kept Rui Hachimura out of action for the past five games, but Corey Kipsert continues to carry the Zag flag for Washington. He shot a perfect 4-4 from the field, including a pair of threes, in the Wizards’ win on Monday, and has raised his season percentage to 43%.

Jalen Suggs has also been bitten by the injury bug, as he has missed the last two games with ankle soreness. He had scored in double figures in four consecutive contests before going down.

David Stockton and Joel Ayayi have been doing well to lead the Gonzaga contingent in the G-League. Stockton posted back-to-back double-doubles last week for Fort Wayne, totaling 23 points, 21 assists, and seven steals in those matchups. Meanwhile, the Ayayi Express choo-choo’ed to a season-high 22 points on 10-12 shooting with six boards, three assists, and two steals in a win for Lakeland on Saturday. Ryan Woolridge has also been getting consistent run for the OKC Blue, averaging three points and just over four rebounds per game.

The clean dish from @joel_ayayi leading to the slam! pic.twitter.com/X5T7RYSyLQ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 12, 2022

Admon Gilder is continuing to light it up in the Israeli National League, having now scored 20+ points in seven consecutive games to start the season. He’s put up 23 and 20 in his last two, and his 22.9 points per game rank second in the league.

Jonathan Williams and Jeremy Jones have both been putting up numbers for Nagoya, with Williams posting his second double-double of the year with 21 points, ten rebounds, and three assists on the 19th. Jones had his second 20-point game of the year on Sunday, putting up 21 on 6-8 shooting from the floor with nine boards and four assists.

Nigel Williams-Goss made his season debut for Real Madrid on the 17th, scoring eight points in EuroLeague action. He’s averaging 4.4 points and 1.5 assists in six games so far. Filip Petrusev posted a season-high 14 points on 5-6 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists in a win for Crvena Zvezda on the 19th. Kevin Pangos has also been putting up some solid numbers in the EuroLeague for Milano, averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 assists per game.

Anamaria Virjoghe posted her fifth double-double in nine games for Esperides, putting up 11 points, 11 boards, and two blocks on the 19th. She leads the Greek A1 league with 12.1 rebounds per game and is third in the league with 1.6 blocks. Louise Forsyth had a double-double of her own on the 19th, putting up 21 points and a rookie career-high 11 rebounds for Pully.