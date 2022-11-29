Gonzaga to hang jerseys of Dan Dickau, Kelly Olynyk, and Courtney Vandersloot

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will hang three more jerseys from the rafters this season. The team just announced Kelly Olynyk, Dan Dickau, and Courtney Vandersloot will each be honored by the athletics program prior to games this season.

Olynyk: Dec. 5 vs. Kent State

Dickau: Feb. 9 vs. San Francisco

Vandersloot: TBD — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 29, 2022

The first two are already in the books and Vandersloot’s is on tap. Her jersey hanging is already delayed one year. Gonzaga originally was set to honor her legacy last season, but the home game was cancelled due to COVID.

So hopefully, this time around it is a different case.

Their jerseys will join Adam Morrison’s, John Stockton’s, and Frank Burgess’s in the rafters. However, Morrison’s jersey is not officially “retired,” just hanging. As for Vandersloot, last year, her jersey was supposed to be retired. Presumably, that is still the case. Most likely, based on the terminology of “honoring,” Olynyk’s and Dickau’s jerseys will not be retired.