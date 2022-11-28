Gonzaga takes down Maine

Coming off of two wins over ranked teams during the Battle 4 Atlantis, the newly minted No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs need to dig down deep to push past a Maine squad that came ready to play, winning 62-43.

The Black Bears matched the energy of the Zags for much of the first half. The only real difference was a slight burst of outside shooting from Eliza Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth, who has made 7-of-13 three-point attempts helped give the Zags a little bit of breathing room as they went into halftime up 32-22.

The Zags were finally able to break the game open a little bit more thanks to some hot shooting in the third quarter. Heading into the final frame, the Zags owned an 18 point lead, and that would be more than enough.

Offensively, finishing with just 62, it wasn’t as free flowing of a game as the Zags could have hoped for. Maine had a knack for slowing the game down, limiting the possessions. However, on the other hand, the defense was absolutely stifling. The Zags held Maine to just 35 percent shooting from the floor and forced 15 turnovers.

The Zags hit an attack equally balanced from three-point range and in the paint, where the Zags outscored Maine 32-22.

Kaylynne Truong led all scorers with 15 points, Brynna Maxwell followed with 13, and Hollingsworth and Yvonne Ejim finished the double-digit scorers with 10 a piece.

Gonzaga is now 6-1 on the season. Stanford is looming large on the schedule, but up next is Stephen F. Austin on Thursday.