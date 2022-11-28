 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

After two big wins, the Zags are finally back in the top 25

A strong week in the Bahamas did the trick.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Kentucky Photo by Michelle Hutchins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

After defeating two then-ranked teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs made their triumphant return to the top 25, landing at No. 23.

It was a great week for the Zags, who defeated both Louisville and Tennessee during the tournament. The only blip was a 70-66 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles, who came in the latest poll at No. 24.

Unlike their male counterparts, feast week wasn’t as devastating for college women’s hoops top teams. South Carolina is still the undisputed first-place team, receiving all 29 first-place votes. Future Gonzaga opponent Stanford is No. 2, followed by UConn, Ohio State, and Indiana to round out the top-five.

With two top 25 teams under their collective belts, the Zags have one more opportunity for the big marquee win this weekend, on the road against Stanford.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 4. Go Zags.

AP Poll - Week 4

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 South Carolina (29) 725 1
2 Stanford 687 2
3 UConn 676 3
4 Ohio State 605 4
5 Indiana 587 6
6 North Carolina 577 8
7 Notre Dame 565 7
8 Iowa State 492 5
9 Virginia Tech 457 11
10 Iowa State 435 9
11 LSU 412 12
11 NC State 408 13
13 Creighton 351 16
14 Arizona 350 15
15 UCLA 281 20
16 Utah 280 17
17 Michigan 265 22
18 Louisville 262 10
19 Oregon 198 18
20 Maryland 166 14
21 Baylor 127 21
22 Texas 126 19
23 Gonzaga 85 NR
24 Marquette 64 NR
25 Villanova 61 23
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 50, South Dakota St. 37, Arkansas 36, Kansas St 25, Kansas 17, Tennessee 12, UMass 2, Virginia 2, Duke 2.

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...