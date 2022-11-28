After two big wins, the Zags are finally back in the top 25

After defeating two then-ranked teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs made their triumphant return to the top 25, landing at No. 23.

It was a great week for the Zags, who defeated both Louisville and Tennessee during the tournament. The only blip was a 70-66 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles, who came in the latest poll at No. 24.

Unlike their male counterparts, feast week wasn’t as devastating for college women’s hoops top teams. South Carolina is still the undisputed first-place team, receiving all 29 first-place votes. Future Gonzaga opponent Stanford is No. 2, followed by UConn, Ohio State, and Indiana to round out the top-five.

With two top 25 teams under their collective belts, the Zags have one more opportunity for the big marquee win this weekend, on the road against Stanford.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 4. Go Zags.