AP Top 25: Zags drop out of top 10 for first time since 2018

The Houston Cougars are No. 1 for the first time since the 1983 season.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Kent State at Houston

Two losses by substantial amounts aren’t very characteristic of top 10 teams, and the AP voters responded in kind, sending Gonzaga down to the No. 14 spot in the latest top 25 poll. It is the first time the Zags have been ranked outside of the top 10 since the 2017-18 season.

The PK 85 was not very kind to some of its invitees. North Carolina’s struggles sent the previously No. 1 team plummeting 17 spots. The Houston Cougars garnered 45 first-place votes to rise to the No. 1 spot for the first time in almost 40 years. Texas and Virginia followed suit at No. 2 and No. 3.

The big risers were Arizona, winners of the Maui Invitational, and Purdue, winners of the PK 85, coming in at fourth and fifth respectively. Arizona rose 10 spots and Purdue 19 (the Boilermarkers also secured eight first-place votes).

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 4.

AP Poll - Week 4

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Houston (45) 1,534 2
2 Texas (8) 1,467 4
3 Virginia (2) 1,408 5
4 Arizona 1,341 14
5 Purdue (8) 1,307 24
6 Baylor 1,111 7
7 Creighton 1,100 10
8 UConn 1,099 20
9 Kansas 990 3
10 Indiana 938 11
11 Arkansas 860 9
11 Alabama 860 18
13 Tennessee 848 22
14 Gonzaga 845 6
15 Auburn 733 13
16 Illinois 643 16
17 Duke 614 8
18 North Carolina 541 1
19 Kentucky 472 15
20 Michigan State 469 12
21 UCLA 346 19
22 Maryland 282 23
23 Iowa State 198 NR
24 San Diego State 189 17
25 Ohio State 108 NR
Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John’s 1, Virginia Tech 1

