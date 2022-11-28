AP Top 25: Zags drop out of top 10 for first time since 2018

Two losses by substantial amounts aren’t very characteristic of top 10 teams, and the AP voters responded in kind, sending Gonzaga down to the No. 14 spot in the latest top 25 poll. It is the first time the Zags have been ranked outside of the top 10 since the 2017-18 season.

The PK 85 was not very kind to some of its invitees. North Carolina’s struggles sent the previously No. 1 team plummeting 17 spots. The Houston Cougars garnered 45 first-place votes to rise to the No. 1 spot for the first time in almost 40 years. Texas and Virginia followed suit at No. 2 and No. 3.

The big risers were Arizona, winners of the Maui Invitational, and Purdue, winners of the PK 85, coming in at fourth and fifth respectively. Arizona rose 10 spots and Purdue 19 (the Boilermarkers also secured eight first-place votes).

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 4.