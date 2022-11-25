The Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the Purdue Boilermakers in another late night PK 85 contest on Friday.

Zach Edey dropped 24 points and grabbed 12 boards in a win over West Virginia on Thursday. Mason Gillis added 14 and the Boilermakers held West Virginia to 41 percent from the floor, denying Bob Huggins the opportunity to lose another game to Gonzaga.

The Zags haven’t faced Purdue since the Sweet 16 in 2000, a 75-66 loss. The Zach Edey matchup versus Drew Timme will be yet another stellar big man matchup for the Zags early in the non-conference.

Gonzaga looked fantastic in their game against Portland State on late Thursday. The assists were flowing, the defense was locked in, the threes were draining, and it was a proper Turkey Day celebration all around. Let’s go Zags.

Game info