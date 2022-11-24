Gonzaga vs. Portland State: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Portland State Vikings close out the first night of the Phil Knight Invitational with a late-night battle. Brew an extra cup of coffee for after the Turkey Day meal, because you are going to need it.

It is the first time the two squads have met in over a decade, and Portland State has probably been chomping at the bit to get another taste of the Zags. The last time the two teams met, the Vikings pulled the upset on a No. 7 ranked Gonzaga team, 77-70, AT HOME. It was only the third home loss in McCarthy Athletic Center history, at the time.

Things were a bit different back then. That year, the Vikings were a NCAA Tournament team. The Zags were as well, but just as a No. 4 seed.

However, these young Zags can’t overlook a single opponent, because that is how these early season MTEs can go from bad to worse. So first things first, beat Portland State.

Game Info